A man has died during the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough yesterday, Sunday September 9.

Tributes are being paid to the man, who the Peterborough Telegraph understands was a local sportsman and father.

He is believed to have fallen ill close to the end of the half marathon yesterday.

It is not the first time athletes have fallen ill during the race.

In 2010 two men died following the run.

More details will be published here shortly...