Man collapses at Peterborough home

A man has been taken to hospital after falling unconscious at his Peterborough home.

The Magpas Air Ambulance and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to a property in Clarence Road after reports of a man becoming unwell at the address.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at about 1pm to reports of an unwell patient.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was unconscious but breathing when we arrived.

“He was treated at the scene, and taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.”