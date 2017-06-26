Man airlifted to Peterborough City Hospital after fall from height

A man was airlifted to Peterborough City Hospital after a fall from height.
Ambulance crews and the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to Benwick Road near Doddington at 11.52am yesterday, Sunday June 25, to reports of a man who had fallen from height.
The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the man, aged in his 50s, who had sustained a serious leg injury and a suspected fractured pelvis.
They gave the man advanced pain relief at the scene before airlifting him to Peterborough City Hospital.
The patient was in a stable condition upon arrival.
