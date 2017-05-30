Man airlifted to hospital after falling 15 feet from roof

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling 15 feet from a roof.

The man in his 50s was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after falling in Station Road, March, this morning (Tuesday, May 30).

The emergency services were called just before 8am, with the East of England Ambulance Service sending an ambulance crew and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

Magpas doctor Saad Jawaid, paramedic Andy Smith and paramedic Dan Cody landed in a built-up area of March via the Magpas Air Ambulance.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient who had sustained serious injuries to his body.

They gave him enhanced pain relief and sedated him (providing A&E level care at the scene).

The Magpas doctor and paramedics then worked alongside a Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service crew and a HART team to move the patient safely into the air ambulance, before flying him onto Addenbrooke’s for further investigation.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the man was in serious but stable condition.

The helicopter crew who flew the patient and the medical team were Magpas chief pilot Richard Eastwood and crewmember Simon Amos.