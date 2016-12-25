Make peace a priority

Christmas message from Canon Bruce Ruddock, Precentor, Peterborough Cathedral:

It is a great privilege to send Christmas greetings from Peterborough Cathedral to everyone in and around the city.

What a marvellous time of year this is! And yet, of course, for some, it is anything but…. Mindful of the fact that Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate at Christmas, was born in the humblest of circumstances, we remember those who today have very little of what many of us enjoy and even take for granted.

We also extend a very big Thank You to those who work alongside them and also to those who will be working hard in our hospitals and care homes, those who are on call with the emergency services, those who work in our shops and everyone who makes Peterborough the fine city that it is.

Above all, let us make the pursuit of peace a high priority in our prayers this Christmas: peace on the world stage, peace in our homes and peace in our hearts, where all true peace begins.

Jesus came to bring peace on earth and if we follow his teaching more seriously, the world will be a better place.

A very happy Christmas to you all.