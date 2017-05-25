Major repairs planned for historic building near Corby

East Carlton Hall near Corby could be set for major repairs.

The condition of the historic Grade II listed building, which was built in 1870, has deteriorated to the point where it has a fungal infection inside.

Now the owners want to repair it with ‘like for like’ internal and external works.

A planning document reads: “The applicant is seeking to make a number of urgent internal and external repairs in order to prevent further deterioration to the fabric of the Grade II listed building.

“Over the years rainwater has penetrated the building and has resulted in damage to both the roof, internal ceiling/floor and walls of the building.

“Urgent repairs are required to prevent further decay by treating the fungal infection and replacing the building’s fabric where this would be beyond reasonable repair (on a like for like basis).

“Neglect of guttering and rain water pipes has resulted in the discolouration of external stone features and details as well as the brick wall façades.

“This has also resulted in the growth of mould and moss.”

“The proposed repairs would preserve and enhance the Grade II listed building, its setting and the wider conservation area.

“Failure to expediently grant this application would result in further damage and deterioration to the original fabric of the building and therefore we respectfully request that listed building consent be granted as soon as possible.”

A decision on the application is expected next month.