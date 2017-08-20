Major A47 revamp is revealed

A landowner who is set to lose some of his farm when the A47 is dualled has vowed to fight the development.

Robbie Reid (56) owns a field to the south of the road - but plans to upgrade the A47 will see the road run through the land.

Sutton farmer Robbie Reid with his wife Jane on their land which is being compulsory purchased. EMN-170815-173538009

Mr Reid, who lives in Sutton a short distance from the field, said it was vital the road was upgraded - but Highways England should have selected an option to move the road north of its current location - an option which was the most popular at public consultations. He said he would not let Highways staff onto his land, saying ‘it is war.’

A Highways England spokesman said the chosen route was selected for the protection of wildlife, and they were speaking to all affected landowners.

The selected scheme will see a new dual carriageway running along the A47 between Wansford and Sutton. The current A47 will be kept in place as a local access road. The public consultation saw three options presented.

The roundabout at Guyhirn will also be enlarged and the road over the River Nene Bridge widened to three lanes.

Mr Reid said: “I am from Peterborough, and worked hard to buy the land. My wife and I bought it as a smallholding - we love our wildlife, and we work hard here.

“There is a large amount of wildlife down there, including butterflies and dragonflies.

“We have been told there will be a compulsory purchase order that will be put in place.

“The public wanted the road to be moved north, and that would also be further away from the river and the villages. It would have made more sense.

“I have written to Highways England and told them they are not allowed to come on my land. This is war.

“I don’t think I will win in the long term, but I want to make a stand. I purchased the land because I loved it - it was a place to keep my wife’s horses, and we have used it as a hay field ever since.”

Philip Davie, programme leader for Highways England, said: “We are in contact with all the landowners and stakeholders with the scheme.

“We are still developing the design. From the original option, we have moved the new road further north away from Sutton as a result of the responses from the public consultation. Drivers will see Highways staff working on the road ahead of construction.

“There is still a lot of work to be done - the earliest work will start is in March 2020.”

The schemes in Peterborough are part of a larger £300 million project to dual the A47 between Peterborough and Nofolk, with four other stretches of the road to be worked on.

Mr Davie said it was possible works on each part of the scheme would be staggered to ensure the length of the road was not filled with roadworks at the same time.

He said further investment could see other projects carried out on the road in the future - but once the new stretch is completed, it will be expected to last for many decades.