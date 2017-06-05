Magpas airlift woman to hospital after motorcross crash at Chatteris

A woman suffered badly broken bones in a motorcross crash just north of Chatteris on Saturday.

At 1.26pm on Saturday, June 3, Magpas Doctor Mark Tehan and Paramedic Dan Read landed in the air ambulance.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the woman, in her 40s, who had suffered badly broken bones. They gave the patient advanced pain relief and sedated her at the scene, providing her with A&E level care, before airlifting her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The woman was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient were Pilot Andy Figg and Crewmember Lee Kennedy.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew were also in attendance.