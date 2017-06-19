Magical time at Peterborough meeting

There was a magical time had at a Peterborough society meeting.

Peterborough Society of Magicians staged their 29th Annual Sale , Exchange and Lecture Day at the Millfield Community Centre. The Society which has professional as well as amateur magicians has raised a considerable amounts of money for charities over the past few years.

The members were able to meet top guest performers Andi Gladwin (soon to appear on Penn & Tellers Fool us ), award winning and magic book writer Paul Gordon and top Irish performer Quentin Reynolds.

As well as the lectures there was a dealers hall where many bargains were to be had.

Anybody interested in magic should go to www.psmagicians.org.uk for details