Magic moments in Whittlesey

A fundraising coffee morning and magic show was put on by the Whittlesey Festival Committee, with tea, coffee, homemade cakes and entertainment from the Peterborough Society of Magicians which wowed adults and children with their amazing tricks.

All the proceeds raised will go towards funding some of the children’s rides and activities at this year’s Whittlesey Festival which is on Sunday, September 10.

One of the event organisers, Jenny Parker, said on behalf of the committee: “We try to ensure families can afford to come to the festival by subsidising the cost of some of the rides ourselves which is why we decided to have the fundraising event. Thank you again to all those who came or supported us in some way.”