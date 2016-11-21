MAC Cosmetics finally opens its store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre

It is the cosmetics store that everyone has been waiting to open since its announcement was made in September, and now MAC Cosmetics has finally opened in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Located in North Square next to Topshop, the high-end retailer opened today (Monday, November 21) with an expected opening event to take place in the coming weeks.

The new MAC Cosmetics store

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, said: “It has been one of the most talked about openings we have ever had in the centre with people on social media going into meltdown.

“I’m delighted to see MAC now open and welcome them to the Queensgate. The store looks stunning and wish them all the very best in Peterborough.”

