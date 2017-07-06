Lucky escape as large pane of glass falls from entrance to Queensgate Shopping Centre

There was a lucky escape at Queensgate Shopping Centre as a large pane of glass fell from above the Long Causeway entrance, but fortunately missed all passers-by.

The glass smashed into the ground on Wednesday afternoon (July 5) and a cordon was seen to be put up around the entrance.

A block of wood has now been put in to replace the missing pane.

A spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “We can confirm that a panel of glass shattered above the entrance leading into Queensgate Shopping Centre from Long Causeway at approximately 3.50pm on Wednesday, July 5.

“No one was injured and the area was made safe and secure immediately. We will now begin an investigation into the cause.”