Love is in the air in Peterborough as romantic takes to the skies to propose

A Peterborough romantic has taken to the skies to pop the question to his girlfriend - in a very public way.

The mystery lover has hired an aeroplane to fly above Yaxley this lunchtime, with the aircraft pulling a banner behind it, stating ‘I Love Gemma Mansell Will You Marry Me’

It is not known who the romantic resident is - or if Gemma saw the plane, and if she said yes.

