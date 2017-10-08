Love grows stronger after 65 years

After 65 years of marriage the love between George and Jean Lowndes grows stronger.

The couple met at a dance around Christmas in 1951 and as Jean recalls: “My husbands was with his mate and I was with my friend. They just came up and said ‘can we have this dance?’ First of all they were debating who was going to go with who!”

George (88) and Jean (84), of Curlew Close, Whittlesey, married the following September on the 27th. The couple have two sons - Peterborough Telegraph photographer David and Paul, who lives in Australia.

Asked for the secret of their marriage, Jean said: “You just have to give and take.” George added: “The love does not diminish - it gets stronger as the years go by.”