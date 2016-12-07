Louis Smith and Peterborough Paralympic heroes could be given freedom of the city

Peterborough gymnast Louis Smith could be given the freedom of the city for his Olympic achievements.

Louis, from Eye, has won four Olympic medals during his career, and councillors will discuss whether he should be given the honour at a Town Hall meeting next week.

The councillors will also discuss whether to give Peterborough Paralympians Lee Manning and James Fox the same honour. Lee won bronze at the 2016 Rio games in wheelchair basketball, while James won gold for rowing.

Louis picked up a silver medal on the pommel horse in Rio, to go along with his bronze for the pommel horse in Beijing, silver in the same event in London and bronze for the team event in London.

However, he hit the headlines after the games when a video surfaced of Louis appearing to ‘mock Islam’ while at a wedding.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Labour group leader on Peterborough City Council, wrote to the honours committee at the council withdrawing his support for Louis to be given the freedom of the city at the time.

However, cllr Jamil has now backed the honour, and seconded the motion to grant Louis the freedom of Peterborough.

Louis spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph where he made a heartfelt apology for his actions after the video surfaced.

The Town Hall meeting will take place on Wednesday, December 14.