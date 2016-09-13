Loud bang, thought to be a sonic boom, heard over Peterborough and South Lincolnshire

A loud bang, thought to be a sonic boom caused by jets, has been heard over the north of Peterborough and south Lincolnshire this afternoon.

Our journalists have been contacted by a number of members of the public who heard the bang at around 11.30am.

It was heard by people in Stamford, Spalding, Bounre, Deeping, Baston, Langtoft and Werrington and the surrounding area.

RAF Coningsby have been contacted to confirm whether the bang was caused by one of its Typhoon jets.

