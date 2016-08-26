Lorry driver urged to come forward over Welney crash

Police have appealed for a lorry driver to come forward in connection with a crash yesterday afternoon.

A white Vauxhall Movano flatbed truck and a black Citroen C1 were in collision on the A1101 at Lakesend, Welney, at around 3.20pm on Thursday.

The driver of the Citroen sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained slight damage.

Police say they want to hear from an HGV driver who was travelling in the same direction as the vehicles involved and may be able to give an eyewitness account of what happened.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101.