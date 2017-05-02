Lorries and stars are the big pull at Peterborough’s Truckfest

Reality TV stars and huge lorries were the big attractions which saw thousands visit to Truckfest 2017 in Peterborough over the bank holiday weekend.
The popular event saw families travel from far and wide to meet celebrities and watch spectacular displays in the main arena at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.
Highlights included monster truck Swamp Thing crushing cars and quadbike daredevil Jason Smyth leaping over lorries in a stunning aerobatic display.
The stars of TV were also in attendance, with Jesse McClure, a former storage hunter with his friend Nicole Brooks meeting fans, alongside Ice Truckers Lisa Kelly and Todd Dewey.
