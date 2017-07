A serious car fire is blocking two lanes of the A1M in Cambridgeshire this morning, Tuesday July 18.

The car caught fire on the A1M southbound between Junction 15 for Sawtry and Junction 14 at Alconbury .

Two lanes have been closed while emergency services deal with the blaze.

Motorists are asked to approach with care.

Two frie crews are at the scene and delays are back to Sawtry.