Long delays in Peterborough after ‘vehicle hits traffic lights’ on main road

There are long delays for traffic in Peterborough following a number of incidents on the city’s roads.

Queues on the Frank Perkins Parkway have been caused by two broken down vehicles - one near the Boongate roundabout and one near the river.

There are also delays near Peterborough United’s ABAX ground on London Road after a vehicle collided with traffic lights.

To the north of the city, there are queues on the A1 and A47 at Wansford following a three vehicle crash.