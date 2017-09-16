Lonely Anzac remembered

A plaque commemorating ‘The Lonely Anzac’ who died in Peterborough has been presented to Peterborough Cathedral.

Peterborough and its Cathedral’s 100 year association with the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) and the ‘lonely Anzac’, Sgt Thomas Hunter, were commemorated on Tuesday when a plaque was presented to Canon Jonathan Baker by Ron Warden, a member of The Royal Military Police Association, on behalf of the 10th Battalion AIF Association. Sgt Hunter had been fatally wounded in France and died as he was travelling to hospital.

The plaque includes replicas of Sgt Hunter’s World War One medals and a statement from his battalion, the 10th Battalion AIF in Adelaide, expressing ‘gratitude to the people of Peterborough and the Peterborough Cathedral for taking Sgt Hunter and the 10th Battalion AIF into your hearts for over 100 years.’