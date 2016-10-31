Log store fire spreads to hot tub, car and neighbouring property

A fire in a log store spread to a hot tub, a car and a neighbouring property in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crews from Huntingdon and Ramsey were called to the blaze in Warboys at 5.40am.

The fire was caused by some hot ashes which had set fire to the log store.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels to extinguish the fire and returned to their stations by 8.37am.

Watch Commander Steve Fleming said: “We would advise all property owners to ensure any hot ashes are cooled down fully before they are disposed of.”