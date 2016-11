Spalding train enthusiast David Mead says steam trains will pass through Spalding on Thursday and Saturday – and there’s an Orient Express Pullman coach to watch out for on Thursday too.

A diesel engined train will have the Orient Express Pullman coach, which is due to pass through at 11.48am, and the first of two LMS Duchess class steam engines will come through Spalding at 12.28.

The second Duchess will pass through at 11.54am on Saturday.