Lights shine on winners

Two stunning pictures showing off the beauty of Peterborough Cathedral have taken top prize in a photography competition.

Mirror by Dominik Krolik won the overall ‘Cathedral at Night’ contest, while Through The Glass Sphere by Olivia Warrington claimed the under 18s prize.

Mirror by Dominik Krolik

In all nearly 130 images were submitted, of which around 20 were shortlisted for an exhibition at the cathedral.

It was the first time that Dominik Krolik has ever entered a photography competition. He said: “I feel proud of being part of this monumental building by capturing its beauty one rainy, late evening.”

The competition, and the exhibition in the Cathedral’s new Visitor Centre, proved so popular that it is hoped they will become an annual event.

A spokesperson for the Cathedral said, “We would like to thank everyone who entered the competition or who voted for their favourite picture. We are also very grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for their financial support.”