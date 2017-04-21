Lifesaving “act of madness” by Peterborough PC which saved woman’s life is commended

A Peterborough PC has been rewarded for his bravery after jumping into the River Nene to save a woman’s life.

At the annual Cambridgeshire Constabulary Chief Constable Commendation Ceremony at the force headquarters in Hinchingbrooke yesterday, Thursday April 20, PC Lloyd Groves was commended for his bravery and lifesaving actions while off-duty.

In March 2015 PC Lloyd Groves was in the North Brink area of Wisbech with his wife when he saw a woman in the River Nene. With no regard for his own safety Lloyd entered the water and stayed with the woman until the fire service arrived to help.

Lloyd’s wife, who is a paramedic, helped from the ground and stood by to provide first aid.

The woman was suffering from hypothermia and taken to hospital. The paramedics who attended the incident said that Lloyd’s actions almost certainly saved the woman’s life.

Following the incident the local sergeant said: “Although an act of madness as it is a tidal river, Lloyd’s actions have prevented a serious incident from occurring. It was a selfless act which has almost certainly saved the woman’s life.”

Lloyd carried out the rescue despite knowing the risk to his own safety and while recovering from a serious wrist injury.