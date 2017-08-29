Lifeguard who stopped breathing while swimming at Peterborough pool ‘making excellent recovery’

A lifeguard who stopped breathing while swimming at Peterborough’s Regional Swimming Pool is making “an excellent recovery.”

The off-duty lifeguard was having a swim during a public session on Wednesday, August 23 when he had to be taken out of the pool by staff.

He was later taken to Peterborough City Hospital after being given CPR, while the pool was shut for the day to allow for Peterborough City Council’s environmental health team to carry out an investigation.

A spokesman for Vivacity, which runs the pool in Bishop’s Road, said: “We remain in close contact with the lifeguard’s family members who report he is making an excellent recovery and it is hoped he will be discharged from hospital in the next few days.”

