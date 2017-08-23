Lifeguard given CPR after being rescued from Peterborough’s regional swimming pool

A lifeguard required CPR after being rescued from Peterborough’s regional pool.

The off-duty lifeguard was having a swim during a public session this morning (Wednesday, August 23) when he had to be rescued by pool staff.

The man, said to be in his 30s, had stopped breathing according to the county’s ambulance service, but was conscious when transferred to Peterborough City Hospital.

The Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre, in Bishop’s Road, shut this morning and is expected to re-open tomorrow once Peterborough City Council’s environmental health team has carried out an investigation.

A spokesman for Vivacity, which manages the centre, said: “A male member of our lifeguard team was swimming during a public session this morning prior to coming on duty.

“Unfortunately he experienced difficulty in the water and required rescue.

“Pool staff administered initial first air treatment.

“Paramedics arrived to continue treatment and subsequently transfer the patient to Peterborough City Hospital.

“The centre is currently closed. We are hoping to open it again tomorrow morning.

“Customers are asked to keep an eye on the website.”

The spokesman added that environmental health is called about all major incidents.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.40am to a report of a man who was not breathing.

“We sent two ambulance crews, an ambulance officer and a response car from Magpas.

“CPR was being carried out on a patient as we were getting the phone call.

“He was taken by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital and was conscious and breathing.”