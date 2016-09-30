Life in the 1940s is recreated at Holme

The sights and sounds of the 1940s will be recreated this weekend in the village of Holme.

A host of attractions and events will be on show at Holmewood Hall, in Church Street, between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday

These include vintage bus rides, a range of displays and stalls and vintage military vehicles.

There will be a 1940s-style dance, which costs £12 each on Saturday only, but tickets are selling fast.

There will be numerous re-enactors in 1940s costume, a tea dance, a 1940s hairdresser and a memorial march and wreath laying on Sunday.