Life in the 1940s is recreated at Holme

The C47 Dakota from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flies over the Holme 1940s Weekend ENGEMN00120120610172812

The sights and sounds of the 1940s will be recreated this weekend in the village of Holme.

A host of attractions and events will be on show at Holmewood Hall, in Church Street, between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday

These include vintage bus rides, a range of displays and stalls and vintage military vehicles.

There will be a 1940s-style dance, which costs £12 each on Saturday only, but tickets are selling fast.

There will be numerous re-enactors in 1940s costume, a tea dance, a 1940s hairdresser and a memorial march and wreath laying on Sunday.