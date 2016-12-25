‘Let us pray 2017 is better than 2016’

Christmas message from Abdul M Choudhuri, Chairman, Faizan e Madina mosque :

I am delighted to send Christmas greetings to all our Christian friends in Peterborough and wish all of them a very happy and prosperous new Year.

It is very ironic that last year and this year, as well the birthday of prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, and the birthday of prophet Jesus, peace be upon him, happened in the month of December. Last week Muslims all around the world celebrated the birthday of prophet Muhammad, PBUH. Muslims in Peterborough also celebrated the birthday of the prophet with a procession and listening to scholars in mosques the teachings of the prophet which are about peace, love, friendship and kindness to all mankind.

Indeed it is the same message from prophet Jesus, PBUH, as well. All Muslims believe that Jesus is the prophet of God just like other prophets – Abraham, Moses, Jacob and Muhammad – peace be upon them.

All prophets have the same message of peace and love. Let us send this message at Christmas from two of the greatest religions in the world, Christianity and Islam, representing over 60 per cent of the world’s population – to have love not hate, peace not war, food and shelter not bombs and rockets.

Let us remember all those who are starving around the world while we will be enjoying a variety of food over Christmas, let us also remember all those who have no shelter over their head just the open air while we are living in our cosy homes.

Let us pray and work together that 2017 is far better than 2016.