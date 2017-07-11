Lengthy delays possible on Nene Parkway today

Motorists are being warned of potential delays on the Nene Parkway today (Tuesday) as road works are taking place on verges.

The works, which will include grass cutting and litter clearing, are scheduled to take place between 10.30am and 3.30pm, and will be carried out on both carriageways.

There are likely to be lane closures to allow workers to carry out the works safely.

The works are being carried out by Peterborough City Council, who said they are carried out during the day to keep rush hour delays to a minimum.

On Monday last week there were lengthy delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway while similar works were carried out.