Lengthy delays on Frank Perkins Parkway for works

There are long delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway this afternoon while works takes place.

Three lanes out of four of the parkway have been shut at the Eye Roundabout while the works on the verge take place.

The works include litter picking and grass cutting and are being carried out by Peterborough City Council staff.

A council spokesman said: “The works are always planned to take place during off peak hours, so either between 9.30am and 3.30pm, or at night.

“The work was due to take place two weeks ago, but we delayed it because of the A1 works taking place.

“We apologise for the delays.”

Traffic is backing up along the parkway from the Eye Roundabout to Stanground. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The next works are scheduled to take place on the Nene Parkway on July 11. The works will affect the whole stretch of the road, between the A47 and Fletton Parkway, in both directions, and will again take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.