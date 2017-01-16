Leighton Primary School re-opens after mice problem resolved

Leighton Primary School has re-opened today (Monday) after it was shut to pupils on Friday after mice were spotted.
Parents of children at the school were told yesterday it would be re-opened.
Pest controllers had been at the school on Friday and over the weekend, but a Peterborough City Council spokesman said nothing of concern had been found.
It was the second time the school had been closed after mice were found in just a few months.
