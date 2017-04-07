Legal firm’s staff in Peterborough saddle up for charity cycle ride

Energetic staff at a Peterborough law firm are looking to pedal power to raise cash for charity.

Employees at Buckles Solicitors, in Bourges Boulevard, are taking part in the 2017 NSPCC cycle ride at Rutland Water on June 18.

Buckles has supported the event for many years. Last year it raised £12,000 for the NSPCC in the Peterborough area.

The 17-mile ride is organised by the Peterborough Business Support Group for the charity and last year attracted about 125 participants.

Buckles managing partner Colleen Gostick said: “We are delighted to be supporting and sponsoring this very popular event once again, while raising money for a very worthy cause.”

Group chairman Chris Collier said: “Huge thanks to Buckles for their sponsorship of this very successful event.”

The support group celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

Over the two decades it has raised almost £800,000.

The money raised is ploughed back into NSPCC services supporting children and vulnerable young people in and around Peterborough.

For more information or to sign up visit www.rutlandbikeride.eventbrite.co.uk or contact John Burcham on 07880 600635.