Lee Rigby House now open

A decorator has helped complete a bereavement centre named after murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby which has now opened its doors.

Volunteer James Noll (41) of Folksworth has worked on the Lee Rigby House in Alton, Staffordshire, nearly every weekend since the summer to help get the building - which will be used as a retreat for veterans and bereaved families of armed forces personnel - up and running after the project became delayed.

And his tireless efforts have been well appreciated by Lee’s family.

James, formerly of Hampton, said: “They were overwhelmed by it. They could not be more thankful.

“I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

James has now been asked by the family to be involved in further projects with the foundation which will see two more buildings made ready for veterans to use.

For more information and to donate, visit: http://leerigbylodge.org/what-we-do/.