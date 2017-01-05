LATEST: Families and friends make emotional tributes to two young men killed by hit and run driver between Yaxley and Farcet

The families of two best friends killed in a hit and run between Yaxley and Farcet have paid emotional tributes to them.

Thomas Northam, 22, and his friend Thomas Fletcher, 19, who grew up together, were killed when they were hit by a man driving a grey BMW X5 on Tuesday.

MISSED: Thomas Northam

Thomas’ mother Tracey Northam took to Facebook to pay her respects, writing: “R.I.P baby boy love you forever.

“Love mum, dad, Rachael Plavecz Stephan Plavecz braedon and Kasey Xxxxxxxx”

His cousin Anna Louise Plavecz said: “r.i.p tom love u always n foreva in my heart baby cuz xxx”

Frazer Love, who was friends with both the young men, added: “Cannot believe what has happened, always will be thinking of you both and the memories we have shared, many people loved you both.”

Lauryn Alicee took to Facebook to pay tribute to Mr Northam, and said: “He will be missed!! My best friend and Mary-jaynes god father!

“Never thought I would see this day! Love you tom!! Xxxxxxx”

Nicola Emery wrote: “So sorry for your loss r.i.p Tom you will be sadly missed X”

Helen Merrett added: “Cannot believe the horrific news today tom you will be sadly missed you were such lovely chap and certainly made all us lot at school laugh every day !! RIP mate.”

Both Mr Northam and Mr Fletcher are understood to have worked at drainage company Clarksteel Group in Yaxley, Cambs.

A spokeswoman for the firm said they could not comment on the men’s deaths but said their thoughts are with the families involved.

She said: “We are not able to make any comment at the moment but we understand they are both local and we don’t want to cause any distress to the families.

“Our thoughts are with both of those young men’s families but formally they haven’t been identified so on that basis we don’t wish to many any further comment.”

Following the fatal collision, the driver is said to have fled the scene through nearby fields before dumping a suitcase containing £100,000 cash in a nearby garden.

He also lost his work boots in the meantime and is believed to have broken into a property in Yaxley, Cambs, bare foot where he stole a pair of trainers.

Police launched a manhunt to find the suspect, arresting a 38-year-old man hours later - 80 miles away in Chelmsford, Essex.

He remains in police custody today being quizzed by detectives on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and assault.

UPDATE: Police have until 11.15pm tonight to charge or release man arrested in connection with Yaxley fatal hit and run