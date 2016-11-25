Last pints pulled at popular Peterborough pub

One of Peterborough’s best known pubs has rang for last orders for the final time.

Staff at The Cherry Tree, on Oundle Road in Woodston, pulled the last pint last night.

In a message to customers before the last night of trading on their Facebook page, a spokesman for the pub said: “Austin Gold playing tonight, the last night of trading. Unfortunately I am closing the doors for the last time. Thank you all for your support over the past few years, we have some great memories!”

There was dismay from regular punters following the news, with the pub well known to local music fans, and also a busy spot for football fans on match days.

The pub had also ran a number of charity and community events in the past.

Sarah Curtis said: “I’m so sad to hear the news. We have so many great memories from working there many years ago and I even met my partner there, Peterborough has lost a great pub. Good luck in the future xxxxx”

Mark Courten added: “So sad. Great local proper pub. Had many a good day and night there when i was part of the scooter club and for other nights out and at Posh games. So many great local bands have rocked the place too. I really hope it re opens. Any news on that maybe happening? I will run it! Ta for the memories.”