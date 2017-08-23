Last chance to vote for Peterborough groups to win £1,000 Mick George Skip of Gold

It’s your last chance to vote for the winner of the Mick George Skip Of Gold competition.
Nominations for the worthy causes have been received and now your last chance to vote for the club or group you think best deserves the £1,000 prize put up by competition sponsors Mick George Limited.
The nominations were received from a wide variety of local sports teams and community initiatives, including football teams, schools, playgroups, scout groups and community organisations.
The voting lines are open now and will not be closing until Thursday September 3.
Voting lines are open 27th July 2017 and close 30th August 2017.
The organisation that receives the most votes from each category will be awarded the Prize Fund, with the Winner announced September 7th 2017.
Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/pborogoldvote to vote for your winner from the following shortlist:
1. Yaxley Girls FC
2. Feeder Soccer
3. Stamford Town Cricket Club
4. Gunthorpe Harriers
5. East Elite Allstars
6. Cardea Community Sports Association
7. Whittlesey Junior Football Club
8. Market Deeping Cricket Club
9. Stanground Eagles Football Club
10. Goldhay Arts
11. Inspire Peterborough
12. Lincs Ladies Running Group
13. New Ark Play, Peterborough
14. Whittlesey Amateur Boxing Club
15. NDCS (national deaf children’s society)
16. Pinchbeck United Junior Football Club
17. Huntingdon Town Rowdies YFC
18. Collyweston Playing Field Association
19. Glinton & Northborough U11 Amber
20. ICA Sports FC U-18
21. St Michaels Pre-School
22. Sawtry Colts FC
23. Huntingdon Community Radio
24. Folksworth Pre-school
25. Friends of Central Park
26. Staploe & Duloe FC
27. Blackfriars Theatre
28. Murrow Primary Academy
29. Beeches Garden Project
30. Yaxley Partnership
31. Club 73 Choir
32. Top Yard Boxing Club
33. Spalding Gymnastics
34. Long Sutton Hockey Club
35. Houghton and Wyton Scout Hut
36. 3rd Nene Scout Group
37. Peterborough Northern Star Ladies FC
38. Oundle Town Rowing Club
