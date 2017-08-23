Last chance to vote for Peterborough groups to win £1,000 Mick George Skip of Gold

It’s your last chance to vote for the winner of the Mick George Skip Of Gold competition.

Nominations for the worthy causes have been received and now your last chance to vote for the club or group you think best deserves the £1,000 prize put up by competition sponsors Mick George Limited.

The nominations were received from a wide variety of local sports teams and community initiatives, including football teams, schools, playgroups, scout groups and community organisations.

The voting lines are open now and will not be closing until Thursday September 3.

Voting lines are open 27th July 2017 and close 30th August 2017.

The organisation that receives the most votes from each category will be awarded the Prize Fund, with the Winner announced September 7th 2017.

Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/pborogoldvote to vote for your winner from the following shortlist:

1. Yaxley Girls FC

2. Feeder Soccer

3. Stamford Town Cricket Club

4. Gunthorpe Harriers

5. East Elite Allstars

6. Cardea Community Sports Association

7. Whittlesey Junior Football Club

8. Market Deeping Cricket Club

9. Stanground Eagles Football Club

10. Goldhay Arts

11. Inspire Peterborough

12. Lincs Ladies Running Group

13. New Ark Play, Peterborough

14. Whittlesey Amateur Boxing Club

15. NDCS (national deaf children’s society)

16. Pinchbeck United Junior Football Club

17. Huntingdon Town Rowdies YFC

18. Collyweston Playing Field Association

19. Glinton & Northborough U11 Amber

20. ICA Sports FC U-18

21. St Michaels Pre-School

22. Sawtry Colts FC

23. Huntingdon Community Radio

24. Folksworth Pre-school

25. Friends of Central Park

26. Staploe & Duloe FC

27. Blackfriars Theatre

28. Murrow Primary Academy

29. Beeches Garden Project

30. Yaxley Partnership

31. Club 73 Choir

32. Top Yard Boxing Club

33. Spalding Gymnastics

34. Long Sutton Hockey Club

35. Houghton and Wyton Scout Hut

36. 3rd Nene Scout Group

37. Peterborough Northern Star Ladies FC

38. Oundle Town Rowing Club