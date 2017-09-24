Last chance to snip and chip

Like all animal charities, this time of year is our busiest and for whatever reason people are still not neutering or microchipping their cats, making our job harder and harder to manage the influx of unwanted cats and kittens, says Peterborough Cats Protection spokeswoman Sheridan Gaunt.

If you haven’t already made the call to book your cat or kitten in for our £10 snip and chip offer, then please pick up the phone and call our helpline as this offer will close on September 30. This offer is open to anyone owning a male or female cat. The only criteria is that you must live in the PE1-PE8 postal area and that your kitten is a minimum of 16 weeks old.

The Peterborough branch of Cats Protection are working alongside the St Pauls Road and Bretton branch of Vets4pets, Pengelly & Mizen, Hampton Veterinary centre and Whittlesey veterinary centre to be able offer this service. The average cost of this combined service is usually around the £70 mark so you won’t want to pass this offer by.

Neutering is so important, and this simple procedure has numerous benefits to both your cat’s health and behaviour. Neutered males are less likely to roam (reducing the risk of being run over), less likely to fight, thus improving their chances of avoiding serious diseases, like feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukaemia virus (FeLV) which are transmitted by cat bites and sexual activity and will also be less likely to mark their territory with urine (spraying).

Spayed female cats can avoid unwanted pregnancies, (it is NOT beneficial for a female cat to have a litter before spaying, this is a myth) they won’t call and wail during their sexual cycle (in heat) and will be less likely to contract diseases spread by bites and sexual activity. Adding microchipping into the offer ensures your cat a safe and permanent method of identification and increases the chances of a lost feline being safely reunited with its owner.

To reserve your space, call us now on 0345 371 2750.