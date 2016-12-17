Ladies’ Night makes £1,500 for charity

Dobbies Peterborough kicked off the Christmas party season with its annual Ladies Night, raising £1,960 for its charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust.

The fun-filled evening included sampling, demonstrations, complimentary treatments and Christmas shopping, providing the ladies of Peterborough with everything they need to start the festivities in style.

Guests enjoyed a glass of fizz and canapés, as well as live music. From making Christmas cocktails and party food, to advice on caring for a real tree from the plant experts, guests learned insider tips and tricks to make the most of the festive season.

So far, Dobbies partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust has raised a total of £126,412 across its 34 UK stores.

Tony Cuthbert, General Manager at Dobbies Peterborough said: “Ladies Night is always great fun and officially kicks off the festive season in style. It’s always a hit with our customers who come along not only to pamper themselves, but also to support our Christmas charity partner, this year the fantastic Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Our customers in Peterborough are always very generous and love the chance to give back to charity. The money raised at Ladies Night will go a long way to help this amazing charity make a real difference and we’re incredibly proud of our staff and customers for their support.”

Linda Noon, Head of Fundraising at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Our Christmas partnership has been a huge success so far and we can’t thank Dobbies customers enough for all their kind donations. Christmas is a time for giving and customers at the Peterborough store did not disappoint.

“ We’re hugely grateful to Dobbies staff and their customers for their support.”