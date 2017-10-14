Kings Cliffe woman bowled over by trip of a lifetime

Sally Bamford has won the trip of a lifetime to Hollywood for her and her family, courtesy of the glittering neighbourhood’s UK namesake, Hollywood Bowl.

The mother of two entered the competition at the Milton Keynes Hollywood Bowl centre on a whim after one of the managers mentioned that the previous winner had entered there last year too, despite the fact that the competition runs in all 58 of Hollywood Bowl’s centres nationwide over the six week summer holidays.

After stopping by the centre for a game of bowling with close friends this summer, she was approached about the competition.

Sally said: “The manager came over and told us that this was the centre that the last winner had entered at, and how lucky would it be for lightening to strike twice! I thought, well, you have to be in it to win it!”

“I filled in the application over coffee with a friend as the kids bowled, but I honestly didn’t think I had any chance of winning.

“When I got the phone call, I really thought it couldn’t be true– it wasn’t until I received an email to confirm that it really began to sink in.”

For Sally’s children Jack (13) and Martha (9), it will be their first visit to Los Angeles.

Sally said: “I’m so excited for my kids to visit such an incredible part of America - with all the glitz and glamour. They can’t wait for the theme parks, while I’m just desperate for some sunshine!”

Sally and her family will jet off during May half-term next year and be treated to return flights and accommodation.