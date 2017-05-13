Kids at mosque raise £500 for families of hero police officers

Children at a Peterborough mosque have helped raise £500 for the families of police officers killed in the line of duty, including PC Keith Palmer who was stabbed to death outside of Westminster.

The students of the Saturday Religious School at the Burton Street Mosque (Husaini Islamic Centre), undertook a walk from the mosque to Cathedral Square last Saturday.

March from Husaini Islamic Centre, Burton Street , in memory of PC Keith Palmer, to Cathedral Square. EMN-170605-214719009

The ‘Solidarity Walk’ was undertaken to express solidarity with, and to give thanks to, the country’s police forces.

Imam Shahnawaz, Imam of the Burton Street Mosque, said: “The purpose of this Solidarity Walk is to inculcate in the fertile minds of these children that they need to appreciate the work of the police force and other law enforcement agencies who dedicate their lives to keeping our society safe and the people protected.

“It is also important to teach them that they also need to reach out to the families of those officers who are killed in the line of duty while endeavouring to ensure the safety and security of the people. The fundraising part of the walk was for this purpose.”

On the same day as the walk, the Saturday Religious School held a programme for its students inside Peterborough Cathedral to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Lady Fatimah, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad.

March from Husaini Islamic Centre, Burton Street , in memory of PC Keith Palmer, to Cathedral Square. Pictured is Imam Shahnawaz Mahdavi with his guests on the march including Deputy Mayor Keith Sharp and Mayoress Christine Wilson EMN-170605-214752009

The aim of the programme was to show the students the concept of tolerance and respect towards other religions.

The programme consisted of skits, poems and speeches performed by the students which praised Mary, the mother of Jesus, and Fatimah.

Attending the service were Canon Jonathan Baker, Acting Dean of the cathedral, Imam Shahnawaz, Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Keith Sharp, deputy mayoress Christine Wilson, Jawaid Khan from Peterborough City Council and Ayub Choudhary from the Muslim Council of Peterborough.

Canon Baker said: “It has been a great pleasure to welcome the students from the Burton Street Mosque to the cathedral.

March from Husaini Islamic Centre, Burton Street , in memory of PC Keith Palmer, to Cathedral Square. EMN-170605-214803009

“Focusing on the inspiration we find in figures like Mary and Fatima has been a great way to help us understand and respect one another’s faiths more fully.

“I am grateful to Imam Shahnawaz for organising this event and giving us the opportunity to continue the good relationships between different faith communities in our city.”