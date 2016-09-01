KFC evacuated after electrical fire breaks out inside Peterborough fast food restaurant

Fire crews were called to KFC at the Eye Services in Peterborough after an electrical fire broke out in the restaurant.

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Whittlesey were called to the building fire in Eye Road, Eye, at 6.23pm on Wednesday August 31.

The scene of the fire at KFC in Eye - Photo: Kaylee Marie Birdsall

Crews discovered a fire in an electrical cupboard involving an electrical consumer unit.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used CO2 and dry powder extinguishers to put the fire out.

The fire damage was contained to the room where the fire started.

Crews returned to their stations by 8.50pm.

The most likely cause of fire was accidental, by electrical.