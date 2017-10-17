Joy as Peterborough hydrotherapy pool re-opens after seven months

Joy and relief has greeted the re-opening of St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool which provides a lifeline for many Peterborough residents.

The pool in Dogsthorpe Road was back in action on Monday for the first time in seven months having previously been forced to shut due to a leak.

The re-furbished hydrotherapy pool at Dogsthorpe. EMN-171017-153640009

It follows an investment of £45,000 from Peterborough City Council to fix leaks, remove asbestos and carry out other minor refurbishments at the pool to get it back in use.

Karen Oldale, St George’s Friends and Service Users lead, said it was wonderful to have the hydrotherapy pool up and running again.

She said: “I have had emails from people counting down the days until it reopened.

“It’s really important because the hydrotherapy pool is the only way some people can remain active.

“And it not only helps physically but with mental health and wellbeing.

“A lot of it is pain relief. The water takes 50 per cent of your body weight off. Some people also use it for relaxation.”

Having the pool closed was “very tough for a lot of people,” Karen said.

She added: “Some people have got really quite poorly and we’re quite worried about them. We hope they are able to get back into the pool.

“Some people can’t get out the house and some people stopped driving.”

While the pool was being repaired, a ‘Ground Force’ event to dig up its car park was carried out, allowing it to be replaced with a new surface.

Karen added: “The car park will be fantastic and the pool is looking smart.”

Cllr Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities at Peterborough City Council, said: “The Hydrotherapy Pool is a lifeline for hundreds of city residents with a disability, long-term health condition or those rehabilitating from an operation or injury.

“I’m delighted that people can once again start using this valuable resource.”