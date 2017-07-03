Jobs created as recycling giant moves into Whittlesey

Jobs are being created by a global recycling company which has chosen Whittlesey as the base for its first plastics facility in the UK.

Vanden Recycling, which has offices in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Finland, Australia and Taiwan, will initially take on 12 skilled staff for its new centre in Aaron Road - but that number is expected to rise to 20 in the near future.

Vanden Recycling in Whittlesey.

Its three soundproofed granulation lines have a combined throughput of up to 30 tonnes of plastic a day on a single shift.

Vanden has also secured land adjacent to the facility to create additional material storage space and which will allow it to increase its operations to two shifts per day.

David Wilson, managing director, said: “This investment marks a vote of confidence in the UK.

“Our intention is to expand this site and increase the quantity and quality of plastics recycled here in the UK.

“Demand for material is high – but only if it meets the right standards. Our new facility is part of our planned strategic expansion.

Mr Wilson added: “This site was previously a transfer station. Following eight months of significant improvements it is now ideal for our process.

“Located close to Peterborough and the A1 makes it very accessible.

The new facility is equipped with technologically advanced shredding, granulation and baling plant and has a front-end material inspection and preparation area.

Mr Wilson said: “These will ensure plastics collected are treated to meet the highest standards required by manufacturers worldwide.”