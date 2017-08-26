It’s showtime at the village centre

The 74th Werrington Show took place on Saturday at the Village Centre in Church Street.

The annual event attracted more than 700 entries across dozens of categories encapsulating art and crafts, horticulture, baking, flower arranging, jams and preserves, photography and other hobbies.

After the judging had taken place, a large crowd gathered for refreshments, a tombola and facepainting for the young ones before the awarding of 23 trophies and cups to the winners.

A spokesman said: “What an amazing Show! Thank you so much to all the exhibitors, especially the new ones, and to everyone who came and supported us, we hope you all had a lovely time.”

All the winners can be seen at www.facebook.com/werringtonshow