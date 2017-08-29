It’s gold for security team at Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre

The security team at Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre has just won a top honour.

The team has been awarded the gold level status by the National Security Inspectorate for the quality of security provision at the centre, which has an annual footfall of 16 million.

Centre director Mark Broadhead said: “It is a fantastic achievement and thoroughly well deserved.

“We are very proud of our security team and the hard work they put in to ensure the safety of our customers.

“Queensgate is an industry leading shopping centre and this recognition is well deserved.”

The centre worked with security firm G4S to complete the National Security Inspectorate’s audit to achieve the gold level status.

There was also a special commendation for Queensgate’s training programme and new recruitment induction scheme. These are expected to become examples for other centres nationally to follow.