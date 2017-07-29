It makes sense to snip and chip

Like all animal charities, this time of year is our busiest and, for whatever reason, people are still not neutering or microchipping their cats, making our job harder and harder to manage the influx of unwanted cats and kittens, writes Sheridan Gaunt, spokeswoman for Peterborough Cats Protection.

For just £10 Cats Protection is offering “Snip & Chip” until the end of September. This offer is open to anyone owning a male or female cat living in the PE1 - PE8 area.

The average cost of this combined service is usually around £70, so you won’t want to pass this offer by!

This simple procedure has numerous benefits to both your cat’s health and behaviour. Neutered males are less likely to roam (reducing the risk of being run over), less likely to fight, thus improving their chances of avoiding serious diseases, like feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukaemia virus (FeLV) which are transmitted by cat bites and sexual activity and will also be less likely to mark their territory with urine (spraying).

Spayed female cats can avoid unwanted pregnancies, (it is NOT beneficial for a female cat to have a litter before spaying, this is a myth) they won’t call and wail during their sexual cycle (in heat) and will be less likely to contract diseases.

Adding microchipping into the offer ensures your cat a safe and permanent method of identification and increases the chances of a lost feline being safely reunited with its owner.

To reserve your space, you just need to call us NOW on 0345 371 2750.