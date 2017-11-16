Investigation launched after arson attack in Peterborough

Fire crews are investigating an arson in Paston, Peterborough.
At 4.49pm on Tuesday, November 14, one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Crabtree in Paston, Peterborough.
Firefighters arrived to find a motorbike on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 5.25pm.
The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.