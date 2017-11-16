Investigation launched after arson attack in Peterborough

Fire crews are investigating an arson in Paston, Peterborough.

At 4.49pm on Tuesday, November 14, one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Crabtree in Paston, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a motorbike on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 5.25pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111