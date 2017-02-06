Investigation launched after 10 vehicles catch fire in Yaxley

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a business in Yaxley this morning.

Crews from Yaxley, Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a building fire on the industrial estate in Willow Road, Yaxley, at 6.07am today, Monday February 6.

Four vans and six cars were on fire outside the industrial unit.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 8.40am.

There was a small amount of fire damage to an external wall of an industrial unit.

Fire investigation teams are at the site to determine the cause of the fire.