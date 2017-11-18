Inquiry to look at new railway proposals in Peterborough

A public inquiry looking at plans to create a new stretch of railway track in Peterborough will begin next week after objections were raised by residents.

Network Rail are proposing to build a new two-track railway line, just over 3km in length, under the East Coast Main Line (ECML) at Werrington Junction that will enable high-speed trains to pass over the Great Northern Great Eastern Line. (GNGEL)

North of the Cock Lane footbridge the Stamford Lines would be widened to the west to create four tracks.

The central pair of tracks would then dive into a new underpass, below the ECML, and rise to meet the GNGEL about 600m after Lincoln Road.

Network Rail held a public consultation last year asking residents’ views on whether they would prefer a ‘fly over’ or a ‘dive under’ scheme - with the preference being the dive under plans.

However, after the application was submitted to the Secretary of State for Transport, a number of objections were received, particularly surrounding noise - leading to next week’s inquiry.

Cllr Stephen Lane, who represents the Werrington North Ward for Peterborough City Council, said: “I do not have any issues with the plans as they stand, but I do fully appreciate that some residents have concerns with a potential for unwelcome noise from the growth in rail traffic.

“I am sure this will receive due consideration at the inquiry, and pleased we can at least see this as it happens.

“I shall be attending as often as I can, dependant on the inquiry’s timetable, and urge all those affected to do the same.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the inquiry, which will be held at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium, starting on November 21.

It is set to last three weeks. For details, email transportandworksact@dft.gsi.gov.uk